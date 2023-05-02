Apple Watch to receive major updates

Apple Watch will get remarkable updates. Interface to be knitted around widgets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Apple Watch is all set to receive its biggest set of updates with the soon-to-be-launched watchOS 10. It would be the biggest set of updates ever since the original Apple Watch was launched in 2015.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the watch will have iOS-like widgets and will let users scroll through them. These widgets were a part of the smart watch’s initial version, but will now make a comeback with this update he said in his newsletter.

The motive here is to have the interface of the watch knitted around the edges. This is to make sure that as much information as possible is made available without the user having to navigate much. And the interface on the whole is expected to be similar to the Siri watch.

It will also function in a manner similar to Apple’s widgets system introduced on iOS 14, which will allow users to stack several widgets on the Home Screen to conserve space.

“This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, alongside the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and, of course, the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset,” they wrote.

Apple will also be testing the idea of changing the functions of some of the watch’s buttons. As of now the Digital Crown launches the home screen and performs actions like scrolling and magnifying. But with this update, it may be used to open up widgets instead.