By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The registration application for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) in 2024 is now open. To apply, candidates can visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in. The deadline for online application submission is set for November 30, 2023.