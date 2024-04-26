IIT aspirant faces trolling after dramatic rise from 7.4 to 100 percentile in JEE Main

Taking to X, one user posted “Someone with 7 percentile in JEE Main session 1 got 100 percentile in JEE Main session 2 paper with full marks in all three subjects. Imagine the level of cheating that is going on nowadays.”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: An IIT aspirant from Telangana, who initially scored 7.4 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session, became an unfortunate target of provocation and scorn from trolls on social media after scoring 100 percentile in the same exam held in the April session.

The student’s all India 14th rank in the second exam triggered an avalanche of deliberate comments from trolls on social media that were aimed at antagonizing and demeaning the hapless student’s creditable achievement, with some even taking it too far by alleging that he might have cheated in the examination.

The issue came to light with one user who himself scored 100 percentile taking to Reddit and alleging that the candidate in question sat beside him during the exam and copied answers from him and eventually fared better than him. The Reddit post, which was later deleted by the user, triggered huge trolling on both Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to a post, a Reddit user wrote “This guy pulled off what I dreamt” and some users sought to know how the student could copy in the computer-based examination. Another user on the same platform posted “I will wait for his JEE Advance result and see what can be done”.

As per reports, the IIT aspirant acknowledged low percentile in the JEE Main session 1 and reasoned that because of high temperature during the examination he could not write well.

A few Redditt users were sympathetic to the IIT aspirant in question with one user posting “Simple, he is being hated because he scored 100/100 percentile but if he had scored less than 100 then no one would have cared about him. There are also other students who copied and scored 99.9…. Percentile but no one will care about them”.

According to reports, the National Testing Agency, which conducted the JEE Main, is looking into the result of the candidate.