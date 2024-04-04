JEE Main: Mathematics key in Paper 1 for scoring percentiles

Students who appeared for the examination said they found questions in the mathematics section to be lengthy besides consuming more time to answer.

4 April 2024

Hyderabad: Mathematics section could turn out to be a deciding factor in scoring good percentiles in the paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 (April) held on Thursday.

Mathematics questions, students said, covered from most of the topics but a good number of questions were from Calculus and integer type questions were lengthy.

Top students could do the math comfortably, while the average students struggle to find the correct answer. Questions in the physics section, were on easier side and most of them were direct, and were asked from the NCERT syllabus, they said.

The chemistry question paper was balanced, covering all the topics uniformly.

“Students who cautiously managed their time in physics and chemistry sections, and spend time on mathematics can score good percentiles. As per students’ feedback, mathematics can be a deciding factor for scoring good percentile in the examination,” said Uma Shankar, all India IIT Coordinator, Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges.

The JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) will also be conducted on April 5, 6, 8 and 9 in two shifts i.e.,9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm, while the paper 2 for admissions to BArch and BPlanning programmes is scheduled for April 12 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.