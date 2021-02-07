Apply Now: Job alerts for freshers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: Swiggy
Position: Delivery executive
Experience: Freshers/experienced individual
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification not required
Contact: 8247722841
Company: Sri Dhatri Developers
Position: Sales executives (male)
Qualification: Inter, degree and above
Experience: 0-5 years
Salary: Rs 10,000/- to Rs 13,000/ per month + 20,000/- to 30,000/- incentive for each plot sale
Location: Ameerpet
Contact: 9573824342
Company: Talent Cabin Private Limited
Position: Regional manager — Business Development
Location: Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kolkotta, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipaur
Qualification: Any degree
Experience : 5+years
Salary: Rs 10 to Rs 16 lakh per annum
Contact: 7660003777
Company: NetAmbit Value First Services
Hiring for Google Pay
Position: Field sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Gender: Male
Qualification: SSC or above
Salary: Commission based (Rs 100rs per account) Weekly based payment
Immediate joining and freshers can also apply
Contact: 8712162549
Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP
Position: Oracle technical consultant
Experience: 4-7 years
Salary: Based on previous package
Work Location: Hyderabad
Type: Permanent
Skills needed: Bi-publisher, OAF (Oracle Application Framework)
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd
Job: Trainee (freshers)
Experience: 0-1 years
Qualification: Any graduation
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12000 per month
Required skills: Knowledge on MS Excel
Good communication skills
Contact: 9000131424
Company: VTekis Consulting LLC
Position: Call centre executive
Industry: Real estate
Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales
Languages: English, Hindi
Job Location: Kukatpally, Hyderabad
Shift Type: Night shift/ day shift
Contact: 9346316003
Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position:Domestic voice process
Location:Hyderabad
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month
Qualification: Intermediate and Graduates can also apply
Contact: 8919801095
Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Contact: Naveen 9133131989
Company: Urbanrise
Position: Sales executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month
Experience:2 to 3 years
Age limit: 27 years
Contact: 9384870721
Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Position: AR calling voice process
Location: Uppal
Salary: Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Fixed night shifts
Pick and drop cab facility
Work from office
Immediate joining
Pick and drop within 40 kms radius
Contact: 8686273622
Company: G4S Security Services
Position: Lady security guards
Experience: 1+ years
Salary: Rs 10,800 take hand
Location: Hyderabad
Age limit: 19 to 35 years
Free food and free transportation
Contact: 9100984926
Company: Kalyani Motors
Position: HR executive (male)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Salary: Upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum
Experience: 1 to 5 years into Non IT recruitment
Contact: Bala Krishna 9100222398
Company: Servocare India Private Limited
Position: Service engineer
Industry: Manufacturing sector
Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)
Experience: Six months to 3 years
Location: Jubilee Hills
Contact: 7799997066
Company: Tech-IM
Position: Automation Testing
Location: Pune/Chennai/Bengaluru
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 4 to 8 years
Work mode: Remote access
Contact Person: Monica
Contact: 8978437762
Company: Radsearch Hr Services
Position: Junior accountant/Account assistant
Experience: 0 – 2 years
Only male candidate Mcom/Bcom can apply
Age: 21 to 25 years
Salary: Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh per annum
Work Location: Filmnagar
Contact: 8897344000
Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US voice process (Work from home option)
Month night shift in first month, later rotational
Experience: 0 to 1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000
Qualification: Graduates/undergraduates
Candidates should be proficient in English
Contact: 9390888586
Company: Zomato
Position: Delivery executive
Education: 10th, Inter
Experience: Fresher /Experience
Shift available: Full time, part time, weekend
Salary: Order based + incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8919137295
Company: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd
Position: Jio Fiber engineer/Jio Fiber associate
Location: Miyapur
Age: Less than 30 years
Salary: Rs 1.56 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh per annum + insurance + TA + incentives
Kindly mention DEET as a reference
Contact: [email protected]
Company: BPSP HR Solutions
Position: Synthesis R&D
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MSC Organic Chemistry, MPharm Medicinal Chemistry
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: Freshers
Contact: 9491552498
Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.
Position: Business development executive
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: MBA/PGDM
Salary: Negotiable
Experience: 2 to 3 years
Contact: Ganesh P 9100077337
Company: Just Dial
Position: Tele-marketing executives
Experience: 0 to 4 years
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Rs 15,000 per month for freshers & Experience individuals get paid as per company norms
Benefits: Incentives, gratuity, mediclaim & personal accident insurance (over & above CTC)
Work Location: Begumpet
Contact: 9100236492
Company: The Thickshake Factory
Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 1 – 3 years
Location: Hyderabad
Developing visual ideas that suits the brief of marketing team
Create images and designs by using drawing, sketching, painting and photographic skills to produce illustrations
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Talent Pro India
Position: Sales promoter (only female)
Qualification: Inter & Degree.
Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals in FMCG/retail sector can apply.
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + DA + ESI + PF
Location: Telangana and Andra Pradesh
Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988
Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services
Position: Web developer
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers, experienced individuals can apply
Salary: Rs 2.0 lakh per annum
Qualification: BE, any degree, MCA (2010 to 2020)
Contact: 9014608838
Company: Easy2Learn
Position: Business development executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any degree
Contact: 703607788
Email: [email protected]
Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Manual testing
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: BTech
Experience: 0 – 1 years
Contact: Dileep [email protected]
Company: EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Loan approval officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum intermediate
Experience: 0 to 1 years
Contact: Mukundar 8688801340
Company: Square Yards
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Note: Bike is Mandatory
Contact Person: Sainath
Contact No: 9010038317
Company: Maaxtreem
Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 – 2
Contact Person: Rani
Contact No: 040-40265093
Company: HDB Financial Services
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Degree
Experience: 1 – 5
Contact Person: Venkatesh
Contact No: 9550875025
Company: Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Field/Marketing executive
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers and Experience
Contact Person: Revathi
Contact No: 8519904948
Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and Any Degree
Experience: 0-1
Contact Person: Soundarya
Contact No: 9949255030
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Solar Plat Technicians
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)
Salary: Rs.13000 per month
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact Person: Priyanka
Contact No: 8978719518
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs.6600 Per Month
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Contact Person: Rahul
Contact No: 9059385888
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact Person: Pavan
Contact No: 7799772426
Company: Bnew Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact Person: Harish
Contact No: 7337330919
Company: Yasaswi Group
Position: Machine Operator
Location: Shamshabad
Qualification: B.Com / B.A
Experience: Freshers and Experience
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: HDFC Bank
Position: Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 0 -1
Salary: Rs.14500 per month + Incentives
Contact Person: Kartheek
Contact No: 8660437112
Company Name: Edify – Internship
Position: Marketing Executive
Job Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs.8000 – 15000 per month
Qualification:-MBA – Marketing
Contact Name: Vamshi
Contact Number: 8873339999
