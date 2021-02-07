Apply Now: Job alerts for freshers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

By | Published: 11:58 pm 5:50 pm

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Instant Resume” is the key. With Workruit Instant Resume you can Create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Instant Resume app using this link: bit.ly/simplyresume

Company: Swiggy

Position: Delivery executive

Experience: Freshers/experienced individual

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification not required

Contact: 8247722841

Company: Sri Dhatri Developers

Position: Sales executives (male)

Qualification: Inter, degree and above

Experience: 0-5 years

Salary: Rs 10,000/- to Rs 13,000/ per month + 20,000/- to 30,000/- incentive for each plot sale

Location: Ameerpet

Contact: 9573824342

Company: Talent Cabin Private Limited

Position: Regional manager — Business Development

Location: Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kolkotta, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipaur

Qualification: Any degree

Experience : 5+years

Salary: Rs 10 to Rs 16 lakh per annum

Contact: 7660003777

Company: NetAmbit Value First Services

Hiring for Google Pay

Position: Field sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Gender: Male

Qualification: SSC or above

Salary: Commission based (Rs 100rs per account) Weekly based payment

Immediate joining and freshers can also apply

Contact: 8712162549

Company: Keen Bright Solutions LLP

Position: Oracle technical consultant

Experience: 4-7 years

Salary: Based on previous package

Work Location: Hyderabad

Type: Permanent

Skills needed: Bi-publisher, OAF (Oracle Application Framework)

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd

Job: Trainee (freshers)

Experience: 0-1 years

Qualification: Any graduation

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12000 per month

Required skills: Knowledge on MS Excel

Good communication skills

Contact: 9000131424

Company: VTekis Consulting LLC

Position: Call centre executive

Industry: Real estate

Experience required: Min 1 to 2 years into real estate sales

Languages: English, Hindi

Job Location: Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Shift Type: Night shift/ day shift

Contact: 9346316003

Company: Vagarious Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position:Domestic voice process

Location:Hyderabad

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Salary: Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month

Qualification: Intermediate and Graduates can also apply

Contact: 8919801095

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Contact: Naveen 9133131989

Company: Urbanrise

Position: Sales executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Upto Rs 30,000 per month

Experience:2 to 3 years

Age limit: 27 years

Contact: 9384870721

Company: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Position: AR calling voice process

Location: Uppal

Salary: Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Fixed night shifts

Pick and drop cab facility

Work from office

Immediate joining

Pick and drop within 40 kms radius

Contact: 8686273622

Company: G4S Security Services

Position: Lady security guards

Experience: 1+ years

Salary: Rs 10,800 take hand

Location: Hyderabad

Age limit: 19 to 35 years

Free food and free transportation

Contact: 9100984926

Company: Kalyani Motors

Position: HR executive (male)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Salary: Upto Rs 2.5 lakh per annum

Experience: 1 to 5 years into Non IT recruitment

Contact: Bala Krishna 9100222398

Company: Servocare India Private Limited

Position: Service engineer

Industry: Manufacturing sector

Education UG: Diploma in Electrical, ITI (Electrical) / Diploma in EEE,/ Btech (EEE)

Experience: Six months to 3 years

Location: Jubilee Hills

Contact: 7799997066

Company: Tech-IM

Position: Automation Testing

Location: Pune/Chennai/Bengaluru

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 4 to 8 years

Work mode: Remote access

Contact Person: Monica

Contact: 8978437762

Company: Radsearch Hr Services

Position: Junior accountant/Account assistant

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Only male candidate Mcom/Bcom can apply

Age: 21 to 25 years

Salary: Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh per annum

Work Location: Filmnagar

Contact: 8897344000

Company: Marisol Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US voice process (Work from home option)

Month night shift in first month, later rotational

Experience: 0 to 1 year

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000

Qualification: Graduates/undergraduates

Candidates should be proficient in English

Contact: 9390888586

Company: Zomato

Position: Delivery executive

Education: 10th, Inter

Experience: Fresher /Experience

Shift available: Full time, part time, weekend

Salary: Order based + incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8919137295

Company: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd

Position: Jio Fiber engineer/Jio Fiber associate

Location: Miyapur

Age: Less than 30 years

Salary: Rs 1.56 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh per annum + insurance + TA + incentives

Kindly mention DEET as a reference

Contact: [email protected]

Company: BPSP HR Solutions

Position: Synthesis R&D

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MSC Organic Chemistry, MPharm Medicinal Chemistry

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: Freshers

Contact: 9491552498

Company: Interactive Data Systems Ltd.

Position: Business development executive

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: MBA/PGDM

Salary: Negotiable

Experience: 2 to 3 years

Contact: Ganesh P 9100077337

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele-marketing executives

Experience: 0 to 4 years

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Rs 15,000 per month for freshers & Experience individuals get paid as per company norms

Benefits: Incentives, gratuity, mediclaim & personal accident insurance (over & above CTC)

Work Location: Begumpet

Contact: 9100236492

Company: The Thickshake Factory

Position: Graphic designer

Experience: 1 – 3 years

Location: Hyderabad

Developing visual ideas that suits the brief of marketing team

Create images and designs by using drawing, sketching, painting and photographic skills to produce illustrations

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Talent Pro India

Position: Sales promoter (only female)

Qualification: Inter & Degree.

Experience: Freshers and experienced individuals in FMCG/retail sector can apply.

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month + DA + ESI + PF

Location: Telangana and Andra Pradesh

Contact: [email protected] / 8897640988

Company: Sri Anjaneya Job Consultancy And Placement Services

Position: Web developer

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers, experienced individuals can apply

Salary: Rs 2.0 lakh per annum

Qualification: BE, any degree, MCA (2010 to 2020)

Contact: 9014608838

Company: Easy2Learn

Position: Business development executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any degree

Contact: 703607788

Email: [email protected]

Company: KgtoPg Software Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Manual testing

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: BTech

Experience: 0 – 1 years

Contact: Dileep [email protected]

Company: EduBridge Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Loan approval officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum intermediate

Experience: 0 to 1 years

Contact: Mukundar 8688801340

Company: Square Yards

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Note: Bike is Mandatory

Contact Person: Sainath

Contact No: 9010038317

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 – 2

Contact Person: Rani

Contact No: 040-40265093

Company: HDB Financial Services

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 1 – 5

Contact Person: Venkatesh

Contact No: 9550875025

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact Person: Revathi

Contact No: 8519904948

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1

Contact Person: Soundarya

Contact No: 9949255030

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Solar Plat Technicians

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs.13000 per month

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact Person: Priyanka

Contact No: 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs.6600 Per Month

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Contact Person: Rahul

Contact No: 9059385888

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact Person: Pavan

Contact No: 7799772426

Company: Bnew Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact Person: Harish

Contact No: 7337330919

Company: Yasaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Shamshabad

Qualification: B.Com / B.A

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: HDFC Bank

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 0 -1

Salary: Rs.14500 per month + Incentives

Contact Person: Kartheek

Contact No: 8660437112

Company Name: Edify – Internship

Position: Marketing Executive

Job Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs.8000 – 15000 per month

Qualification:-MBA – Marketing

Contact Name: Vamshi

Contact Number: 8873339999

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .