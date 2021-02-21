Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

Here is the list of various scholarships across various educational institutions in the country

By | Published: 11:42 pm 6:25 pm

IIM Ranchi invites applications for IIM Ranchi Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders or students who have submitted their PhD thesis. The fellowship aims to support young researchers.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 40 years of age who have a consistently good academic record and demonstrated research potential. They must have a PhD degree or have submitted his/her thesis for PhD degree (Note: The thesis must be in the appropriate discipline).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per month and other benefits

Last date: 24-03-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/IMR9

Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: IIT Indore invites applications for IIT Indore Discipline of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from Master’s degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “Quantification of Soil organic carbon sequestration using remote sensing and field-based approach”.

Eligibility: Candidates who have a Master’s degree in relevant fields or a Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering, can apply. Prior knowledge in field collection data and publication is desirable. Candidates having NET/GATE will be preferred.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 25,000 per month as per DST norms

Last date: 28-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/ICE5

Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: ABV- Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior, India for ABV-IIITM Gwalior DST-SERB Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from BTech/ BE/MSc/MTech/MS/ME degree holders. The fellowship is meant to project entitled, “Design and Modeling of Ultra-Scaled Copper-Graphene Hybrid On-Chip Interconnect for Low Power and High-Speed IC Applications with Machine Learning”.

Eligibility: Candidates who hold an MTech/MS/ME or equivalent in EC (Electronics and Communication)/CSE (Computer Science and Engineering)/Electrical Engineering/IT (Information Technology)/degrees or equivalent, can apply. They must hold a BTech/BE/MSc in EC/CSE/ IT/EE or equivalent. They must have BE/BTech & ME/MTech in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in BE/BTech or ME/MTech.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 28,000 per month with medical allowance

Last date: 28-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/AGM7

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .