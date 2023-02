Warangal: KU CSE research scholar awarded PhD

A research scholar in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya University (KU), Kogila Raghu was awarded a PhD degree by the KU.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Warangal: A research scholar in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya University (KU), Kogila Raghu was awarded a PhD degree by the KU.

He submitted his thesis titled “Emotion recognition in speech using various approaches”.

He did his research under the supervision of Prof M Sadanandam of the CSE department, KU.