Warangal: Veerender Kumar gets PhD degree from Kakatiya University

He did his research on the topic titled “Life to language and language to life –Rama Chandramouli’s works in English translation” under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr B Deepa Jyothi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

P Veerender Kumar.

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of English, Kakatiya University (KU), P Veerender Kumar was awarded a Ph.D degree by the varsity on February 8. He did his research on the topic titled “Life to language and language to life –Rama Chandramouli’s works in English translation” under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr B Deepa Jyothi.

Veernder hails from Ramagundam town of Peddapalli district. He already obtained an M.Phil degree from the same varsity. He has been working as an Assistant Professor in a private engineering college in Karimnagar for several years now.