AP’s first pilot training centre to come up in Kurnool

By | Published: 5:46 pm

Visakhapatnam: The first pilot training centre in the state is likely to come up in Kurnool.

Kurnool airport has been developed by the Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation Ltd. (APADCL) on about 970 acres at a cost of Rs.160 crore with a 2000 metre long and 30 metre wide runway and is awaiting clearance from the Centre to begin operations.

Already, TrueJet has bagged three routes under the Udan programme to operate flights from Kurnool to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore. There will be daytime flights to begin with and later night services will also be introduced.

The pilot training centre is contemplated at Kurnool as it is close to Hyderabad and Bangalore airports. Financial bids will be called for the PTC shortly, it is learnt.

