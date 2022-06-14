AR Rahman thanks Tamil Nadu CM Stalin for attending daughter’s wedding

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Chennai: Oscar Award winner AR Rahman on Tuesday thanked a series of people including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for attending his daughter Khatija Rahman’s wedding with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohammed.

The Mozart of Madras posted a letter on his Twitter timeline that said, “Thank you for joining us for my beloved daughter Khatija Rahman’s wedding to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohammed. My warm regards to all present on our special day, especially those who came all the way from different states and countries to attend the wedding reception. Your blessings made the event not only a beautiful occasion but a memorable one that we’ll hold dear in our hearts for as long as we live and celebrate life.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude, particularly to Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin, my artistic fraternity, Chennai and Tiruvallur Districts’ Police Departments, Chennai’s Traffic Police Division, the District Collector’s Office of Tiruvallur District, the Fire-Rescue Department of Gummidipoondi Taluk, all the government officials and dignitaries, all the media friends, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, the Panchayat President of Kettanamalli village and all the kind village people for their goodwill and cooperation.”