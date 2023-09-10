Araku coffee big draw at G20 Summit

Araku Valley Coffee was featured at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion within the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC)’s Araku Valley Coffee was featured at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion in the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

The exhibition provided an excellent platform to showcase the unique and high-quality coffee produced in the Alluri Sitarama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh, which is known for its distinct flavor and sustainable farming practices, according to GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar here.

The Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the G-20 Summit served as a focal point for promoting the state’s cultural and economic offerings. Araku Valley Coffee, a product of the region, was a standout feature, drawing attention from both domestic and international delegates, he said.

The presence of GCC’s Araku Valley Coffee at this global event underscored its importance not only as a premium coffee brand but also as a symbol of India’s diverse and thriving forest based agricultural industry. It also offered an opportunity to foster trade and collaborations in the coffee sector, potentially opening up new avenues for the GCC”s Araku Valley coffee in the international market.