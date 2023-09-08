UK’s NHS begins training programme for emergency helpline 108’s ambulance technicians

Experts from the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) have begun a training programme for the medical technicians of Andhra Pradesh's emergency ambulance service 108

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Amaravati: Experts from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) have begun a training programme for the medical technicians of Andhra Pradesh‘s emergency ambulance service 108, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Friday.

She said the health service providers working in these ambulances will be trained in four phases, incorporating the best practices being followed by the NHS.

“Embracing emerging technologies will help save lives,” Rajini said in a press release after meeting NHS representatives.