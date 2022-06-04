| Arenareelstar Trending Reel Challenge Can Now Win Us Brand New Swift

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Instagram reels are undoubtedly a big hit and all the brands, including big and small, are leaving no stone unturned to make them a part of their marketing strategies.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a unique social media reel contest ‘Arena Reel Star’ where our reels can now win vouchers, smartphones and even a brand-new Swift.

Just shoot an entertaining reel with any Maruti Suzuki Arena car in the frame, such as Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco and upload the reel on Instagram or facebook with hashtag #ArenaReelStar and tag @MSArenaOfficial

While one lucky winner will take home the brand new Maruti Swift, other participants too can win goodies. Five deserving entries will win smartphones and 15 more will get Amazon Vouchers. The contest will go on till June 13.

