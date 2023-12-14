Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
Home | News | Arif Khazima Clinch Men And Womens Titles Of Federation Cup Carrom Tournament

Arif, Khazima clinch men and women’s titles of Federation Cup Carrom Tournament

Arif defeated Yogesh Ashok Dhongade of Jain Irrigation 25-1, 25-3. Khazima beat K Nagajothi of Central Civil Service Sports and Cultural Board (CCSCSB) 19-17, 25-12

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 14 December 23
Arif, Khazima clinch men and women’s titles of Federation Cup Carrom Tournament
(Left) Md Arif (middle) with the winners trophy and (Right) M Khazima (middle) with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Md Arif of Uttar Pradesh and M Khazima of Tamil Nadu clinched men and women’s titles of the 28th Federation Cup Carrom Tournament held at Gitam University campus Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night.

In the finals, Arif defeated Yogesh Ashok Dhongade of Jain Irrigation 25-1, 25-3 to clinch the men’s title. Khazima beat K Nagajothi of Central Civil Service Sports and Cultural Board (CCSCSB) 19-17, 25-12 in the women’s final.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board’s (PSPB) Md Ghufran and Aakansha Kadam sealed third places in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Results: Finals: Singles: Men’s: Md Arif (UP) bt Yogesh Ashok Dhongade (Jain Irrigation) (25-1, 25-3); Women’s: M Khazima (TN) bt K Nagajothi (CCSCSB) (19-17, 25-12).

Related News

Latest News