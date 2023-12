Kiron eases past Ramu at GVKAISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: DRC Kiron defeated Ramu 6-1, 6-2 in the men’s 35 category men’s singles second round match at the GVKAISTA Senior Nationals Tennis Championship at the LB Stadium Tennis Complex, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In 55 age category, Srinivas recorded a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 win over M Shekar.

Results: 2nd Round: Singles: 35 :DRC Kiron bt Ramu 6-1,6-2; Kannan bt Dr Aswin 6-0,6-0; Dr Patnaik bt Raja 6-2,6-3; Chakadhar bt Surendra 6-1,6-1; D Vijay Anand bt Madhusudan Rao 6-3, 6-4; Eshr Sai bt Dasu 6-3,6-4; 45 :M Armugam bt Gopalaa Krishna 6-2,6-0; G Ramesh bt Babu Rajan 6-0, 6-2; Mvlan Raju bt Rajesh Balu 6-3,7-3; Kvenkata Murthy bt Rejesh 4-6, 6-0, (10-6); R Mani Kandan bt Mahesh 6-4, 6-3; 55 : Srinivas bt M Shekar 6-1, 6-0; BG Nagesh bt Surya Prakash 6-3,6-2; Biswajit Roy bt Keshava 4-6, 6-3,10-4; Riaz bt Ravi S 6-4,4-6 10-8; Sridhar bt C Sudhakar 7-5,6-3; SS rath bt Dharmen 6-2,6-1; 65 : Sethu bt Gajapathy 6-1,6-2; Sanyasi Raju bt Joel Kumar 6-3,6-4; Denomlama bt Phalachandra 6-2,6-4; Manmadha Rao bt Razaq 6-3,6-4; 70 :Radha Krishna bt BG Reddy 6-1, 6-0; DS Rao bt Patnaik 6-3,6-3; Sairam Babu bt Ramakrishna 6-0,6-1; NC Ashok bt Rajaratnam 6-2, 6-0.