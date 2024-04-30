School fee regulation in Telangana unlikely this year

The government is likely to implement a fee regulation in the next academic year i.e., 2025-26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: Parents will have to wait another year for fee regulation in the schools as the chances of bringing in such regulation by the State government for the forthcoming academic year are slim. The government is likely to implement a fee regulation in the next academic year i.e., 2025-26.

A senior education officer said the department has been working on to frame a strict fee regulation law instead of issuing mere orders for fee control in schools.

While the academic year 2024-25 begins on June 12, Lok Sabha elections model code of conduct is in vogue till June 6. As a result, the new law cannot be brought in the State, which could be implemented from the fresh academic year. “If not this year, steps will be initiated to control the fee in the next year,” the official said.

Age Criteria:

Meanwhile, the present five-year age criterion for Class I admission will continue this year. The Central government has recently asked the State governments to implement a six to eight years age criterion for Class I admission as per the new National Education Policy.

The schools affiliated to the CBSE and ICSE have already implemented this rule but the schools recognized by Telangana School Education department are yet to implement as the State government has not spelt its stand.

In addition to Telangana, other State governments including of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Haryana have not taken a decision over the age criterion. A School Education department officer felt that not implementing the rule might harm students wishing to take exams like the JEE and NEET.

“Since the government has not taken any decision, the present five-year criterion for Class I admission will continue for now,” a senior official said.