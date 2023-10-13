Arijit Singh to perform at Modi Stadium before India-Pakistan World Cup match

Announcing on X (formerly Twitter), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Arijit Singh is set to perform in a pre-match show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

By ANI Updated On - 09:52 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

Mumbai: Be it a film or real-life event, a touch of music is needed at most places, especially to uplift people’s spirits and that too at the crucial and much-awaited match like India-Pakistan at World Cup. So, get ready for the mesmerising musical performance by none other than singing sensation Arijit Singh.

The post read, “Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30 PM.”

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership.

After registering two back-to-back wins, India riding on high confidence will face traditional rival Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

This match comes after India’s two matches with arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of ‘Men in Blue’, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country’s winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with ‘Men in Blue’ winning all seven games against the arch-rival.