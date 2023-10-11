Check out astrologer Sumit Bajaj’s prediction ahead of India-Pakistan clash on Oct 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: As India starts its world cup campaign, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the high voltage match between India and Pakistan. Breaking the scene, renowned astrologer Sumit Bajaj has made a striking prediction for the Indian fans.

Bajaj said, India is likely to win against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup match to be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sumit delved into his horoscopic insights, suggesting that the losing team might mount a strong comeback around the 10th over of the second innings.

Bajaj’s intriguing theory is that whichever team demonstrates strength during this period in their first innings could be a signal of their eventual loss. The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is among the fiercest in the world, matches between the two nations attract immense global attention, and when it’s Sumit Bajaj the prediction has a success rate anywhere close to 85-90%.

Something to celebrate for the Indian fans even before the match is played.

– Antariksh Lahiri