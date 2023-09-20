Arjun Kapoor is my little brother, buddy: Sujoy Ghosh

Reacting to a video that shows him touching actor Arjun Kapoor's feet at a special screening of his upcoming film "Jaane Jaan", director Sujoy Ghosh says it was simply a "playful" moment.

The filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of the Netflix movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, shared a heartwarming anecdote to describe the relationship he shares with the Kapoor family.

Sujoy, who made his debut in 2003 with “Jhankaar Beats”, recalled that Arjun’s late mother Mona Kapoor was one of the few people in the film industry to encourage the then-upcoming director.

“When I made ‘Jhankaar Beats’, I was a nobody. I was going round and round and not many people had seen the movie. A lady called me and she met me at (hotel) Marriott, treated me to very good food and said such nice things about my film.

“That was Mona Kapoor and she didn’t know me at all. It was one of the warmest and nicest moments in my life that somebody just called me and was so kind to me… I have known Arjun since then. He is like my little brother, my buddy. And that was all playful,” the director told PTI.

Kareena is making her OTT debut with “Jaane Jaan”, a Hindi language adaptation of the popular Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X”. The film premieres on Netflix on September 21, the actor’s birthday.