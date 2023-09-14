| Alia Bhatts Day Off Schedule Is To Relax And Chill In A Pool

Alia Bhatt’s day off schedule is to ‘relax’ and ‘chill’ in a pool

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:09 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is an avid social media user, who shares vibrant glimpses of her life with her humongous fanbase.

On Thursday, the actress shared a relatable Reel with her fans on Instagram. Posting a video of her enjoying a swim in the pool, Alia wrote, “DND (Do not Disturb).”

The ‘Heart of Stone’ actress added in the video, “My schedule on my day off… That’s it. That’s my schedule.”

“The way your career is going doesn’t make it look like you take any of these days off,” a fan commented. “Need this sched & this hotel in my life @mo_hotels (sic),” actor Arjun Kapoor added. “I can only dream of this,” added a fan.

