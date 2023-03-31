Balakrishna’s ‘NBK108’ with Anil Ravipudi will release for this Dussehra

'NBK108' is in the Dussehra race in competition with Ram Pothineni and Boyapati's film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Balakrishna has been in super form in recent times. He delivered back-to-back blockbusters with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. Both the films are pure mass-commercial action entertainers. Balayya is known for such films. His next film is with Anil Ravipudi, and it looks similar with the first look released for Ugadi.

NBK108 has some unique expectations surrounding it. This is because of the crazy combination of Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi. While Balayya movies have solid action, Anil Ravipudi provides cool comedy and entertainment. What output are these two forces together going to deliver? This is quite interesting.

However, there is an official announcement from the team of NBK108 today. The makers of NBK108 announced the release date for the film. Though a specific date is not mentioned, the makers clarified that the film is in the Dussehra race in competition with Ram Pothineni and Boyapati’s film. The makers of NBK08 also released a poster with the release date announcement. The poster shows Balayya along with an kaalimatha idol. This indicates that there is going to be a lot of action in the film.

NBK108 is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the film. Sreeleela will be seen in an important role. Thaman S is composing the music for the film.