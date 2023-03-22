NBK108 first look released: Balayya goes beyond imagination this time

On the occasion of Ugadi, the first look of Balakrishna from NBK108 is officially released. The movie is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and Thaman S was announced as the music director.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: NBK108 is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film after the blockbuster success of NBK107, Veera Simha Reddy. NBK108 is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Balakrishna is a complete action and mass-imaged commercial hero, as we all know from his films. On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi completely relies on comedy with added action. So it is very exciting for the Telugu audience to see which film Anil Ravipudi is going to make with Balayya and how he is going to present Natasimham in his film.

NBK108 was officially announced long ago by its makers, Shine Screens. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are the producers. Thaman S was announced as the music director. The film’s production is going at a quick pace with continuous schedules. But the makers haven’t revealed any official updates about the film. On the occasion of Ugadi today, the first look of Balakrishna from NBK108 is officially released.

Balakrishna looks very royal and handsome in the first look of NBK108. His looks and costumes will certainly satisfy the mass audience. Though the first look doesn’t reveal much about the character or the story, it can only be said that Balayya might be seen in an entirely different setup, which he hasn’t tried to date. The makers also mentioned the same on the first look poster. “This time beyond your imagination” is the promotional tagline for NBK108 for this Ugadi.

NBK108 main cast is not yet officially announced. There is an update from the sources that Sreeleela is playing a pivotal role in the film, most probably as Balakrishna’s daughter. But there is no official confirmation on this yet.

C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer for NBK108. Rajeevan handles the art department. Tammi Raju is the editor. The technical team of NBK108 looks strong.