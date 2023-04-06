Armani Exchange drops its dapper Spring/Summer 2023 watch collection

The new watches from the A|X Armani Exchange Spring/Summer 2023 collection are Kartik Aaryan's favourites due to their exceptional designs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: A new season brings out the aspirations of a new beginning, a new journey, and, maybe, a new style statement! Capturing this sentiment, Armani Exchange has just dropped its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection with ubiquitous designs placing importance to functionality and high value – specifically the lunar and metallic design stealing the show of the uber cool and dapper new collection.

Commenting on the new collection launch, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, brand ambassador for Armani Exchange in India, says: “The new watches from the A|X Armani Exchange Spring/Summer 2023 collection are immediate favourites for me due to their exceptional designs. The unique lunar-themed aesthetic and the sleek, futuristic feel lets me pull it off with my most exciting and eclectic outfits seamlessly. I constantly enjoy pushing the boundaries and experimenting with my personal style, and this new range of A|X Armani Exchange timepieces are the perfect companions for it.”

Resonating with the sentiment, the watches are versatile, multi-functional, and with the upgraded and coveted lunar designs, they are a must-have as part of everyday men’s fashion. While the Summer 2023 collection’s range begins at Rs 8,495, the Spring 2023 collection is available in the price range of Rs 12,495 onwards.