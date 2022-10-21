| Here Are Some Cool Gifting Options To Brighten Up The Festival Of Lights

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Check out some of these cool offers available both online and offline:

Hyderabad: Diwali is just around the corner, bringing with it umpteen gifting options to add spark to add to your festivities and ensure you’ve a crackling festival. Check out some of these cool offers available both online and offline:

Sheraton Hyderabad’s handcrafted delights

Diwali is a special time to thank loved ones for their company and celebrate togetherness with thoughtful gifts. And so, Sheraton Hyderabad has designed a range of exquisite gourmet hampers for both personal and professional gifting. With 10 delightful options and the availability of customisation, this is sure to leave one excited for choice.

From variations consisting of Baklavas, premium chocolate bars, aged Balsamic Vinegar, Brie Cheese to ones with Sweet Samosa, Anjeer Rolls, Dry fruit Gujiya, Handcrafted Macaroons, Red velvet cookies, there are options galore to treat all taste buds and ages.

For customisation, the property has collaborated with brands like MYOP and IRIS for you to add additional gifts to the hampers. To place an order call: +91 – 77023 03164. Prices start from Rs 645+ .

Zuci 2.0’s gifting hampers

This Festive season Zuci is back with Handcrafted Artisanal Chocolates and Pralines for the discerning gourmand in you. Each box is a nuanced affair of indulgence and mystique all that is sinful but represents in its devise, purity. Check out:

Hamper 1 (Rs 1,200 Amazon Box and falling star boxes) – Dhriti (Contentment) — Your study or your office desk adorned by this flawless hamper with some of the most delectable ‘pick me ups’.

Hamper 2 (Rs 1,800 Green Box) – Viti (Feast) — A few things that are essential in life are love, wellness, chocolates, cookies, fudge and almond rocks.

Hamper 3 (Rs 2,000 Saree Box) – Anandotsava (Carnival) — A confectioner’s delight and an exemplary gift hamper.

Hamper 4 (Rs 2,500 Pink Saree Box) – Paristuti (Celebration) — A sophisticated medley of chocolate confections along with charmingly collocated bakes.

Hamper 5 (Rs 3,000 L Zuci Box) – Prabhavah (Brilliance) — A gourmet’s choice for the ones that are dear to them the most. An allusion to the Chocolate Gods!

Hamper 6 (Rs 4,500 XL Zuci Box) – Vibhava (Luxury) — The Magnum Opus for the festivities! This hamper is what makes you the most important person in the room.

All the hampers are available at ZUCI Artisanal Chocolates India, Road No: 31, Jubilee Hills. To place an order, call: +91 9121566600

NIC adds flavours to Diwali with special combos

NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream has brightened up the Diwali celebrations by offering special combos for its customers ahead of the festive season. NIC, known for ice creams made from natural ingredients and offering Indian flavours, is offering six special combos to celebrate the festival of lights with your loved ones with NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream.

The company is now offering six different combos – ‘Mithai combo’ (Motichoor ladoo and Gulab Jamun – 500ml each), ‘Joyful combo’ (Motichoor ladoo and Malai Barfi – 500ml), ‘Celebration Combo’ (Gulab Jamun – 500ml, Dry Fruit Overload – 100ml, and Malai Barfi – 100ml), ‘Luminous Combo’ (Belgian Chocolate – 500ml, Madagascar Chocolate – 100ml, and French Vanilla – 100ml), ‘Firework Combo’ (Gulab Jamun – 100ml, Malai Barfi – 100ml, Roasted Almond – 100ml, Dry Fruit Overload – 100ml), and ‘Festive Combo’ (Gulab Jamun – 100 ml), Chocochips – 100 ml), Sitaphal – 100 ml, and Alphonso Mango – 100 ml). All the combos are available on Food-Tech platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Melorra’s festive collections & trendy 22kt gold designs

Melorra, a D2C brand that specialises in trendy, light-weight, BIS hallmarked gold jewellery at affordable rates, marks the auspicious festive season with the launch of a new collection with a total of 75+ designs in gold and diamond. It also released its new festive ad-campaign #HarGharMelorra recently with the promise to adorn every Indian woman giving them the option to pick and choose from its huge range and designs for every single day of the festivities ahead. In its new festive collection, Melorra launched 4 new collections to perfectly capture the zest and fervour of the festive season.

With 75 designs being launched every week, Melorra allows every Indian easy access to its wide range of designs living up to its overarching goal of providing access even in the remotest of markets, ensuring that those in hinterlands also have the choice to get trendy, affordable jewellery delivered right at their doorsteps.

Bejewel your Diwali look with this season’s sparkles

This grand festival requires a grand accessory collection to be adorned with! Just as gorgeous, glamorous and graceful as you are, this festive season brings in the spark of fireworks with a new festive collection of timepieces bound to make you swoon. These alluring accessories are the perfect accompaniment to make this festive season an extra special one, be it gifting to your loved ones or investing in a luxurious piece yourself.

Be it the grandeur of gold, or the sparkle of rose gold, this festive season, shower your loved ones with your time and appreciation. And what’s better than gifting them accessories from this season’s striking collections by Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani Skagen, and Diesel? The perfect choice for thoughtful gifting, make this Diwali a timeless one with this collection of speckled choice of accessory. Price range – Rs 6,995 to Rs 76,995.

As the festive fervor rises, adorn these gorgeous pieces from Fossil’s jewellery collection with your stellar outfits. From bracelets to necklaces complete this year’s festive wear with accessories priced at Rs 3,995. Available at select online and offline stores.