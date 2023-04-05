Camla unveils Spring Summer 2023 collection where style meets comfort

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:54 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The fashion brand Camla announces the launch of its Spring Summer 2023 collection, featuring a perfect blend of style, comfort, elegance, and smartness.

The collection includes a range of flowy dresses that cater to various vibes, such as joyful brunch dates, vacations, fun parties, romantic evenings, and fun night-outs. The diverse range of co-ord sets is smart and elegant, perfect for work leisure, streetwear, and party nights. The shirts are smart and joyous, apt for brunch dates and exciting for party nights.

The collection is complete with lively and summery bright colours, including various types of prints like floral, marble, leisure animal prints, and vibrant stripes. The luxurious and flowy fabric makes it a full palette for your wardrobe.

According to Ashish Jain, director, Jain Amar Group, “At Camla, we strive to offer our customers the latest fashion trends that are comfortable and elegant. Our Spring Summer 2023 collection is a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with the best in fashion.”