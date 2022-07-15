Army leaves for flooded affected Bhadradri district

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:28 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Indian Army will be assisting the State Government in rescue and relief operations in the flood affected Bhadradri district. A contingent of 101 men from Infrantry, medical professionals and engineers from the Indian Army were on their way to Bhadradri distrit to provide assistance, according to a government press release here on Friday.

The Government sought Army’s help following direction from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar spoke to the army officials and requested them to provide assistance in the flood affected Bhadradri district.

The press release said the Tourism department has dispatched four special boats along with men to Bhadradri district to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Fire department has also dispatched seven boats along with 210 life jackets and life buoys.

The government has also deputed senior officer, and MD of Singareni Colleries N Sridhar as special officer to monitor the relief operations in the district.

The infrastructure available with the Singareni Colleries will be pressed into service at Bhadrachalam for flood relief operations.

Chief Secretary today reviewed the flood situation and asked the officials to ensure that there is no loss of life due to floods. He is continuously monitoring the situation on an hourly basis.