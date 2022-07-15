Godavari flood situation worsens, Bhadrachalam town inundated, relief work intensified

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:27 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar urging residents in low lying areas to move to relief centres in Bhadrachalam town in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: The flood situation in river Godavari has been getting worsened with continuous inflows from upstream projects and water level reached 68.30 feet at 10 am with a discharge of 22.76 lakh cusecs on Friday.

As it was expected that the water level could rise further and reach 75 feet, the district administration and NDRF teams have been continuing the evacuation of people living in the low lying areas in Burgampad mandal and Bhadrachalam town.

Also Read Army leaves for flooded affected Bhadradri district

Around 200 residents in Burgampad, Sarapaka, Nagineniprolu, Reddypalem have been shifted to relief centres. The flood water inundated many colonies near to Godavari Karakatta and Bhadradri Temple temple area.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar wading through knee deep water visited AMC Colony, Subhash Nagar, Shanti Nagar and other areas urging the residents to move to rehabilitation centres immediately. He told the residents that the relief centres were equipped with all required facilities for them to stay comfortably until the water level in the river recedes.

He informed Bhadrachalam town was safe at present and dismissed the rumours that there could be a threat to Godavari karakatta in case of increased flood in the river. The government machinery was fully ready to address any eventuality and sand bags were readied to strengthen the river embankment in case of any breach.

Steps were being taken to avoid loss of life and the residents in Cherla, Pinapaka and Dummugudem were moved to relief centres. Electricity supply was disconnected in low lying areas to avoid accidents.

Along with NDRF rescue teams of SCCL were also positioned in key areas. A helicopter would soon be dispatched to Bhadrachalam from Hyderabad along with safety equipment at the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ajay Kumar revealed.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty also visited low lying areas in Bhadrachalam town asking the residents to move to rehabilitation centres without any further delay. Production at ITC Paperboards factory at Sarapaka was reportedly shut as flood water entered into it.