Army personnel drowns in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:51 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Representational Image

Nirmal: In a tragic incident, a 22-year old Indian army soldier accidentally drowned in Sadharmat irrigation project when he and three of his friends were swimming in it for fun at Medampalli village in Khanapur mandal on Sunday.

Khanapur Sub-Inspector Rajnikanth said that the victim was Thota Lokesh, a resident of Puranapet. Lokesh was selected to the army recently. He was about to undergo training and to join the duties in a couple of weeks.

Lokesh met a watery grave when he ventured to take a dip in the project. He was familiar with swimming. He was reportedly in an inebriated condition, resulting in his death. His friends however swam ashore. They informed the police who in turn rushed to the spot and fished out the body with the help of expert divers.

