Army Recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota to begin from June 3

The age limit for the above categories IS between 17½ years to 21 years with the date of birth should be between October 1, 2002 to April 1, 2006 for all the candidates.

Hyderabad: Army Recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at 1EME Centre, Secunderabad from June 3 onwards.

The recruitment rally will be for son of War Widow/ Widow/ Ex-Servicemen/ Servicemen and own brother of Servicemen/ Ex-Servicemen for Agniveer Technical Category (Fitter, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner), Agniveer (Tradesmen) Category (Steward) and Open Category for Outstanding Sportsmen in the fields of Swimming and Driving and Volleyball only.

For other details, candidates can contact Headquarters 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad (Telangana) Pin-500010, e-mail awwaleagle@gmail.com, www.joinindanarmy@nic.in or civil telephone No 040 27863016 for more information about recruitment rally.

All eligible candidates have to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad at 6 am on June 3 for participating in the rally, a press release said.

