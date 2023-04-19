Intense heat continues to wreak havoc in Hyderabad

Mallapur in Jagtial district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to experience scorching temperatures, as the city and the entire state of Telangana, struggled to beat the heat.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Shaikpet recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius in the city over the last 24 hours until 8.30 am Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mallapur in Jagtial district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius in the State.

The intense heat wave is expected to persist until Friday, with residents advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

However, relief is expected to arrive on Saturday as the entire state, including Hyderabad, is expected to experience rainfall, which could help bring down the soaring temperatures.

In the meantime, authorities have urged people to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water, and wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.