Army to hand over 139.04 acres of land situated in J&K’s Srinagar to administration

Srinagar: In a significant goodwill gesture of far reaching consequences, the Army has decided to hand over the possession of 139.04 acres of defence land situated in the heart of Srinagar city to the local administration.

The goodwill gesture is a major step to avoid face off between the civilian population and the Army which has been a major demand S of successive J&K governments since the last over 50 years.

An official statement said, “139.04 acres of Defence land at Tattoo ground to be developed for tourism and other related activities.

Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Government of UT of J&K for transfer of Defence land measuring 139.04 acres situated at Tattoo ground to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the promotion of tourism and other developmental activities in the region.

Lt governor, Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Ministry of Defence was represented through Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle Srinagar. The land will be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within the period of 120 days.

The Lt Governor termed the MoU as a momentous occasion in developing major tourism space in J&K UT.

Hailing the Army for its cooperation, the Lt Governor said the administration and security forces are dedicated to the welfare of people.

“We will make honest and dedicated efforts to fulfill all the conditions of the MoU and develop tourism and other related activities in such a way that the tourists visiting Kashmir valley find Tattoo ground as one of the most attractive destinations,” Lt Governor said.

He also discussed with the senior Army officers the ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour the martyrs and preparations for Independence Day events.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; senior officers of the Army and UT Administration were present on the occasion.