Arnav, Haritha emerge victorious at Asian Junior U-14 Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Arnav Paparkar and Haritha Shree Venkatesh clinched boys and girls titles respectively in the Asian Junior Under-14 Grade – A for boys and girls Tennis Tournament at the Secunderabad Club on Friday.

In the boys final, Arnav defeated Showrya Samala 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets. However, in the girls final, Haritha Shree rallied from a set down to beat second seeded Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In the boys doubles, Arnav and Showrya Samala stunned second seeded Tavish Pahwa and Om Verma 6-1, 6-2 for the title making it a double delight for Arnav.

Results: Finals:

Boys U-14 Singles: Arnav Paparkar (4) bt Showrya Samala 6-1,7-5;

Girls: Haritha Shree Venkatesh bt Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (2) 4-6,6-3,6-3;

Boys Doubles: Arnav Paparkar/Showrya Samala bt Tavish Pahwa/Om Verma (2) 6-1,6-0; |

Girls Doubles: Diya Ramesh/Haritha Shree Venkatesh bt Sree Lekha Chiruvolu/Niesha Enja 6-2,6-2.