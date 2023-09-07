Arogya Mahila scheme: Telangana govt to operate additional 100 centres from Sept 12

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to start operating the additional 100 centres from September 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:35 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Strengthening the vital Arogya Mahila initiative, which was launched by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao in March, Telangana government on Thursday has decided to add 100 more centres that will run the weekly special clinics for women.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to start operating the additional 100 centres from September 12. At present, the Arogya Mahila scheme is being run from 272 centres and from next Tuesday, the centres will be increased to 372.

The Arogya Mahila clinics are organised every Tuesday of the week and, as a part of early diagnosis, the state health department is conducting an array of laboratory tests.