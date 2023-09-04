CM KCR to inaugurate nine more medical colleges on September 15

Health Minister T Harish Rao instructed Collectors to inspect the provision of basic amenities and make all arrangements in the nine medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate nine more medical colleges virtually in the State on September 15.

Disclosing these details during a video conference with District Collectors here on Monday, Health Minister T Harish Rao instructed Collectors to inspect the provision of basic amenities and make all arrangements in the nine medical colleges.

The Minister also directed the officials to establish the newly sanctioned 24 urban health centres and 40 rural health centres in private buildings and commence the operations. Similarly, operations at Basti Dawakhanas, which were yet to be commenced, should also be launched, he said.

The Finance Minister also wanted the officials to expedite the process of identifying beneficiaries under Gruha Lakshmi programme and issue of allotment letters. Likewise, applicants, who received demand notices for regularization under GO 59, should also be made to pay the amount at the earliest, he added.

Also Read Telangana government focuses on quaternary healthcare