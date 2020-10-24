Arrangements made for Dasara celebrations in Karimnagar

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event to be held in Ambedkar stadium

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Karimnagar: District administration, which successfully organized laser and crackers show at Lower Manair Dam on the occasion of Bathukamma celebrations, has planned another event. It has decided to organize Dasara celebrations. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event to be held in Ambedkar stadium on Sunday on behalf of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Ravana dahanam, screen show and cultural programme will be conducted as part of celebrations.

Celebrations will start at 5 pm in Ambedkar stadium, wherein a huge cutout of Ravana, barricades, setting arrangements and other arrangements are made for the convenience of the people. After completion of cultural programmes, Ravana dahanam will be held. KMC Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Saturday visited Ambedkar stadium and examined arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, he said in order to entertain the people of the town, celebrations were planned and made arrangements in a big way.

Besides Ravana dahanam, cultural programmes would be conducted highlighting the culture and tradition of Telangana. Informing that seating and other arrangements were made by following Covid-19 norms, he asked the people to participate in the event in a big way by wearing masks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .