Artist Means Malhotra invited to the jury panel of Regaliaz runway week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:18 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Good looks, talent, perseverance, commitment, and the right words and spirit to encourage, Means Malhotra has it all. The artist from Delhi has gained immense popularity over the years. She was always the perfect face for beauty pageants and carried the right style, too. After appearing in advertisements and declining multiple offers for tv serials, Means carved her niche in the entertainment and hospitality industries. Not only has Means proven her mettle and impressed everyone with her multifaceted personality, but she has also set the right example for all young girls.

Means has admitted in many interviews that she wishes young girls to do everything they want without being bothered about what others say. She was recently a part of the jury panel of Regaliaz runway week and motivated many youngsters to work harder. While this wasn’t the first time that Means was invited to judge a beauty pageant, but surely one of the most prestigious events. Organized by Avinash Rajput, the show was meant to crown Miss, Mr., and Mrs. India for 2022.

The event was a meeting place for many big and important names and Means felt humbled to have gotten the opportunity. Apart from Means, Saggar and Shalu Jindal were also part of the Jury. We asked Means about her experience and she said that she learned a lot from Saggar and Shalu. ‘The meaningful interactions we had were very valuable’, remarked Means. She also appreciated the young talents she met and interacted with.

Mr. Mukesh Suryan, the mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest at the event and Means felt honored to share the stage with him. Means is also elated because Big Boss finalist Pratik Sehajpal felicitated her and they walked the ramp together.

Means is convinced that perseverance can take you to great heights and advise everyone to stick to their goals. She said that she never had extravagant dreams and just wanted to try her hands at everything that gave her joy. Keeping a tab on her expectations helped her stay grounded and hard work helped her soar.

From an outstanding student to a successful adult with numerous accolades in her name, Means has come a long way. This is the perfect response to naysayers, who once told her that her place was in the house and she was sailing on too many boats. Today Means is a blogger, stylist, philanthropist, and jewelry designer.

A simple childhood and a humble upbringing are behind her down-to-earth attitude. She compliments it perfectly with her entrepreneurial skills and thirst for learning. A social figure like Means was the perfect fit for Regaliaz. We hope she does a lot more in the future and continues setting great examples for the youth.