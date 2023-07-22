| Arvind Kejriwal Says Green Cover To Be Increased To 25 In Delhi In Coming Years

Arvind Kejriwal says green cover to be increased to 25% in Delhi in coming years

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who attended Van Mahotsav along with Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, said that over one crore saplings will be planted across Delhi this year.

By PTI Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

File Photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi’s green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world’s greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city.

He said, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Kejriwal said, at 23 per cent, Delhi’s green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.

During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.