Hyderabad a Tree City, says CM KCR

“Hyderabad city received the unique recognition as a Tree City on the international platform with the success of Haritha Haram project,” said the Chief Minister

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said with the success of Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme, the green cover in the State had increased by more than four per cent and Hyderabad city received the unique recognition as a Tree City on the international platform. He pointed out that Hyderabad was the only city from India to receive such a significant recognition and won laurels among 63 countries.

“This feat was not achieved ordinarily as the State government established a system for plantation, nurturing and growth of the trees as well as expansion of the green cover,” he said, in his speech during 75th Independence Day celebrations here on Sunday. He pointed out that apart from the Union government and Forest Survey of India, even the United Nations praised the efforts of the State government in this regard. He emphasised the need to continue the efforts and urged people to plant saplings and ensure their steady growth for benefit of future generations.

The Chief Minister said Hyderabad has gained name and fame as a cosmopolitan city where people from various parts of the country as well as world are able to live comfortably. He said the government has improved the infrastructure in the city especially numerous roads and flyovers were constructed since the State formation, while many others were under construction.

He said the newly constructed Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge had not only reduced traffic woes of commuters, but also created a record as second largest cable bridge in Asia. To ensure sustainable and decentralised growth of Hyderabad as well as Telangana, the State government has proposed the Regional Ring Road in addition to the Outer Ring Road.

