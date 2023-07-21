Arvind Kumar asks citizens to call helpline number to report water logging, partial inundation issues

Today morning, city residents felt some respite from the rains after two days which resulted in traffic jams and water logging in several areas of Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 AM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Following rains in the city in the last few days, the GHMC monsoon teams have swung into action to address rain issues.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar today morning took to Twitter asking people to report issues associated with rains such as water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation and other issues.

“To register requests regarding water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation & any other rains related issues Citizens May pls contact 040 21111111 or 90001-13667”, Arvind Kumar wrote on his official Twitter handle.

#HyderabadRains To register requests regarding water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation & any other rains related issues

Citizens May pls contact 040 21111111 or 90001-13667 @CommissionrGHMC @GHMCOnline @Director_EVDM — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) July 21, 2023