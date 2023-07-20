Hyderabad rains: MAUD Special CS Arvind Kumar advises citizens to avoid Ikea road

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar suggested exploring alternative routes to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion and travel delays

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, has taken to social media to advise citizens to steer clear of the waterlogged Ikea Road during the evening rush hours.

With continuous rainfall causing temporary waterlogging in certain stretches, the senior official suggested exploring alternative routes to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion and travel delays.

In a tweet, he said, “Evening Rush hours & crippling continuous light rains (-> to temporary water logging at few stretches on roads)- please avoid Ikea road both ways if possible and look for alternate roads.”

Acknowledging the efforts of the Emergency Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Arvind Kumar expressed confidence in their round-the-clock commitment to mitigating the impact of the ongoing heavy rains.

