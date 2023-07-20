Holidays declared for govt offices, educational institutions in GHMC limits on Friday, Saturday

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the Labour department to take steps to ensure that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices for the two days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of the torrential rains, holidays have been declared for all government offices and educational institutions in the GHMC limits on Friday and Saturday. Emergency services like supply of medicines and milk will be allowed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to initiate necessary action in this regard. He also ordered the Labour department to take steps to ensure that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices for the two days.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who took stock of the situation in the wake of heavy rains in the upper reaches of the Godavari river basin and rising water levels at Bhadrachalam, instructed officials to take urgent measures and address the potential flood situation. He asked the officials including the police, to immediately alert officials to carry out relief measures on a war footing.

He wanted them to prioritise safety of the people residing in the affected areas in Bhadrachalam and surrounding areas by relocating them to safe places. He suggested for deploying experienced officials who effectively managed during previous floods, to handle the situation. Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, who handled the Godavari River floods earlier, has been instructed to leave for Bhadrachalam immediately and be prepared to take up necessary relief measures.

To efficiently coordinate the relief operations, the government has established control rooms at the State secretariat as well as the District Collectorates and the MRO offices in rain-affected districts. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to keep helicopters ready for disposal of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams as well as other authorities to carry out relief operations. He directed officials from various departments, including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, and Disaster Management departments, to remain vigilant and take immediate coordinated action.

Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari has been tasked with continuous monitoring of the situation, ensuring effective coordination and timely response from the authorities.