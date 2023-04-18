As Telangana grows, power connections too go up

The TSSPDCL has witnessed a 15 percent increase while the TSNPDCL has recorded a 6 percent increase in electricity connections during the 2022-23 fiscal

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: The growing infrastructural capacity in the State, triggering a resultant growth in multiple industries here has contributed to a massive influx of people, and in turn, to a rise in demand for electricity connections in the State.

The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company of Limited (TSSPDCL) has witnessed a 15 percent increase while the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) has recorded a 6 percent increase in electricity connections during the 2022-23 fiscal.

During 2021-22, there were 1.70 crore electricity service connections in the State, including domestic (1.21 crore), agriculture (26.23 lakh), non-domestic (16.72 lakh) and industrial (98,247) connections. There has been a substantial increase in all categories of power consumers during 2022-23, with the total power consumer base in the State increasing to about 2,06,19263 connections. This included 1,23,36,341 domestic connections, 1,72,5414 commercial connections, 1,02,763 industrial connections. Agricultural connections went up to 2,6,37,868 .

With the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) forecasting the growth in Telangana’s energy consumption at over 58.71 percent during the decade from 2021-22 to 2031-32 , the power utilities officials are expecting a further increase in power connections, both LT and HT, especially in and around the Greater Hyderabad region in the coming days.

According to TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy, about 37,000 new electricity connections were being sanctioned every month and more than 4 lakh were registered every year. The HT connections to industries along with household electricity connections were gradually increasing around Greater Hyderabad, he said, adding that between 2020-22, there was an increase in power connection by 7-8 percent annually, which doubled to 15 percent in 2022-23.

Over the last decade, the State had witnessed tremendous growth in all the sectors, following which the power demand has increased several folds, he said, adding that the Telangana government’s efforts in providing electricity access to the State’s population has been commendable and today the State was in a position to meet the power demand of all categories.

With the upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City project, there would be an additional demand of 1000 mw in the next 5-10 years, Raghuma Reddy said. “Necessary arrangements are being made to meet the demand,” he said.

In Greater Hyderabad there are about 60 lakh domestic and 13 lakh non-domestic consumers.

At present, there are over 3,500 electricity substations including 3,166 33KV stations, 246 132KV stations, 98 220KV stations and 23 400KV stations which supply power to the consumers.