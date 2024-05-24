Asaduddin Owaisi accuses BJP of obstructing Muslim women voters

By ANI Updated On - 24 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Hyderabad: After Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit demanded “proper verification” of women voters wearing burqas, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that BJP wants to target Muslim women and creates an obstacle for them in the voting process.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The Delhi unit of the BJP has told the Election Commission that there should be a special checking of women in burqa. During the recent Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, their candidate publicly insulted and harassed Muslim women. In every election, the BJP finds some excuse or the other to harass and target Muslim women.

The Election Commission has clear rules and regulations for women who do not observe purdah, whether they are in burqa or veil or mask, no one is allowed to vote without verification, so why did the BJP have to make such a special demand? Just target Muslim women, harass them and create obstacles in voting.”

Earlier, a delegation of the Delhi BJP on Wednesday met the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) and demanded a proper verification of women voters wearing ‘burqa’ or face masks with the help of female officials during May 25 polling.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against BJP’s candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha after a video clip of her checking the voter ID cards of Muslim women during her visit to a polling booth went viral.The case has been registered under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

Delhi is undergoing voting in a single phase on all seven Lok Sabha seats on May 25, with a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and Congress. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on June 4.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.