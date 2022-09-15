ASBL organises ‘National Engineer’s Day Symposium’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

A National Engineer’s Day Symposium paying homage to Dr. M. Visvesvaraya was organised on his birth anniversary on September 15, by Ashoka Builders India Private Limited (ASBL).

Hyderabad: A National Engineer’s Day Symposium paying homage to Dr. M. Visvesvaraya was organised on his birth anniversary on September 15, by Ashoka Builders India Private Limited (ASBL).

The panelists were experts from the construction and engineering industries and the chief guest was Ramesh Mantha, Director of MA Consulting Services, while Anuj Kapoor, Founder, Stratcap Corporate Advisors LLP, brought in industry expertise and raised pertinent points from a construction finance perspective.

Dr. Bhupathi Sridhar, Civil HoD at Vasavi College of Engineering, gave an insight from an academic standpoint while Chandra Sekhar Babu Vasireddy, co-founder and CEO of Inncircles Technologies, spoke about construction technology and Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO of ASBL represented the real estate realm, a press release said.

The topic of the day was “Reimagining Engineering in India” and the panelists discussed how technology has to play the role of a catalyst for increasing engineering efficiency, in order to meet the demands of tomorrow.