TS govt to celebrate Telangana National Integration Day on Sept 17

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Telangana's transformation from monarchy to democracy, the State government will observe September 17 as "Telangana National Integration Day".

Hyderabad: Marking the 75th anniversary of Telangana’s transformation from monarchy to democracy, the State government will observe September 17 as “Telangana National Integration Day”. The State Cabinet on Saturday decided to organise the grand celebration of the diamond jubilee year for three days on September 16, 17 and 18 this year. The closing ceremony will be held on the same days next year.

As part of the three-day celebrations of the opening ceremony, the Cabinet has decided to organise massive rallies involving students, youth and women in all Assembly constituencies across the State on September 16.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at Public Gardens and address the people of the State. The national flag will be hoisted by the Ministers in all district headquarters and the elected representatives in municipality and panchayat headquarters. The celebrations will be organised in all government offices as well.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Banjara Bhavan and the Adivasi Bhavan constructed for the SC and ST communities in Banjara Hills area on the same day. A massive rally will be taken out from Necklace road to NTR Stadium via Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, following which Chandrashekhar Rao will address a public meeting at NTR Stadium.

On September 18, the freedom fighters of Telangana will be honoured in all the district headquarters apart from felicitating the poets, artistes and other eminent personalities who were torchbearers of Telangana’s culture and traditions. Further, cultural programmes will be organised to reflecting Telangana’s spirit of freedom fight.

Further, the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao discussed at length about the Podu lands issue. Accordingly, it has been decided to convene the coordination meetings in all districts with the officials from Revenue, Forest and Tribal Welfare departments to find a permanent solution. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been instructed to initiate necessary steps to this extent.

Under Dalit Bandhu scheme, the number of beneficiaries has been enhanced from 100 to 500 in every Assembly constituency across the State. As the scheme is being implemented on a saturation mode in Huzurabad constituency, the latest decision will benefit Dalits in the remaining 118 constituencies. The officials were directed to expedite and identify the beneficiaries at the earliest.

Strengthening drinking water supply system in Hyderabad, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 2,214.79 crore for treatment and supply of 33 TMC drinking water to Hyderabad from Sunkesula. Keeping in view of the recent floods in Bhadrachalam, the Cabinet approved the proposals to develop new residential colonies to provide housing to about 2,016 families residing in the submergence areas of Bhadrachalam.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposals and increased the number of co-option members in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from 5 to 15 and other municipal corporations from 5 to 10. New posts have been sanctioned for the Forest University as per the norms. The officials were instructed to identify lands for allotment towards construction of 21 district court buildings in the newly-created districts.