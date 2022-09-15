Think global and come with world-class products: KTR to students

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday exhorted the students to think large and global and come out with world-class products.

Addressing the international conference on Innovations in Engineering and Technology organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-H) as part of its golden jubilee celebrations here, Rama Rao urged students to be job creators, innovators and disruptors instead of job seekers. He also told them not to get disheartened by failure.

“The government is wanting to be your first customer and be an enabler for your innovative ideas,” he told JNTU-H students.

Stating that the State government had set up the T-Hub, We-Hub, T-Works, and TASK, the Minister said students with an idea could approach them and come out with a product or an enterprise. The State government would extend all the funding avenues and mentorship support.

During a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘How to create new India’ on the eve of 75 years of Independence earlier, the IT Minister said he had suggested that for the development of the country three ‘I mantra’- innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth was required.

Listing out several innovative initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said the government has come out with TS-iPASS that enables the entrepreneurs to commence operations without waiting for permission from the government, local municipality or gram panchayat as long as they certify themselves to comply with the law of the land.

Comparing India and China’s economies in 1986-87, Rama Rao said both the countries had a 470-billion-dollar economy. Now, after 35 years, China’s economy was 16 trillion dollars and India was at 3.4 trillion dollars economy.

Pointing out that India was focused on comparing with Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said China was more focused on making comparisons with developed nations-US, Australia, Germany, and France.

“We are more worried about other’s caste and religion. We are not interested in marching into the future to make our country a glorious nation but we are more interested in digging our own past wounds for votes,” he said.

The IT Minister asked the JNTU-Hyderabad officials to arrange a visit for engineering students to the engineering marvel, the Kaleshwaram project.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Cyient Founder & Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and JNTU-Hyderabad Prof. K Narasimha Reddy also spoke.