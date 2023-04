ASH-AITA Tennis Tournament: Ishaan-Puneeth pair clinches doubles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Ishaan Sudehersan from Tamil Nadu and Puneeth from Karnataka defeated Telangana pair Daivik Kalvakuntla and Lemuel Alladi 6-1,6-3 in boys doubles final to clinch the title at the ASH-AITA U-12 National Series Tennis Tournament, at Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Results:

Girls doubles final: Mithravinda Sathish (Tamil Nadu)/Harsha Oruganti (Andhra Pradesh) bt Eshitha Sriyala (Andhra Pradesh)/Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (Karnataka) 6-3,6-3; Singles boys: Ishaan Sudhersan(Tamil Nadu) bt Punith.M(Karnataka) 6-2,6-1; Girls Singles: Neish Enja(Telangana) Bt Harsha Oruganti(Ap) 7-6(1),6-2.