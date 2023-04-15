Hyderabad: Sreemanya clinches tennis doubles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s A Sreemanya Reddy won the tennis doubles title at the national series in U-18 category this week conducted at Sania Mirza Tennis Academy.

Sreemanya and her partner Aishwarya Jadav, hailing from Maharashtra, played a grueling 3-hour match against Harshini Vishwanadh and Nirali Pandaniya before winning the match 6-3, 3-6 and 10-6.

In the past three months, Sreemanya won five national series titles including the recent doubles title with Aishwarya. She had partnered up with various players in doubles in the course of last three months.

