Ashes: Stuart Broad’s retirement makes me ‘more firm’ to continue playing, says James Anderson

Anderson is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 690 scalps, with Broad set to end his Test career with 600 wickets

By IANS Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

London: Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has revealed that Stuart Broad’s retirement from the game after the end of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval has made him “even more firm” in continuing to play the game.

Anderson is England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 690 scalps, with Broad set to end his Test career with 600 wickets. Anderson came into the fifth and final Ashes Test on the back of taking just four wickets in the series at an average of 76.75.

His future has been a big talking point, especially with him turning 41 during the match. “Not at all no. I am even more firm; I want to keep going. I have had a really disappointing series by my standards. I have not got the wickets I would have expected from myself. I don’t think I have bowled particularly badly, I have just not…felt like I made an impact for the team that I would have liked and what I expect from myself,” said Anderson to Sky Sports.

The right-arm pacer also said he feels good to continue, especially with England’s next Test assignment after the Ashes being a five-match series trip to India from January 25 to March 11 next year.

“My body is fine, my skills are fine. I think I’m bowling well enough. With the break we have got after this series, I want to go away and in my head, I think I want to keep working at stuff and make sure I got back to where I know I can be. Having that hunger and desire to go and do that makes it feel I want to keep going,” added Anderson.

Talking about his long-time bowling partner Broad’s retirement announcement, Anderson admitted to being surprised to overhear it. “I was a little bit shocked when he told me. I respect his decision as he seems clear on what he wants to do.”

On the rain-hit day four, Broad put an arm around Anderson before walking through Australia’s guard of honour to resume England’s second innings with the bat. Anderson expressed he felt honoured to see Broad pull off a six in Mitchell Starc’s opening over of the day.

“Sunday morning was really special — getting to walk out with him on the field, watch him hit his last ball in Test cricket for six. The crowd were amazing, the ovation he got was incredible and I felt really lucky to be out there and experience it.”

“We both said when we saw that image if we put one photo in our house of our careers, it would be that one. We loved playing together. Neither of us could have achieved what we have without the other. It’s incredibly special and I will definitely miss him,” he concluded.