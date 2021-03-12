Ashish Gandhi to play 3 roles in his next film

The movie is being produced by businessman-turned-producer Nagam Tirupathi Reddy, and co-produced by Tirumala Reddy.

Ashish Gandhi, who got recognition as a good actor with his debut movie Natakam wherein he appeared in a rugged look, has gained popularity and fan-following. His upcoming movie, also helmed by the Natakam director, Kalyanji Gogana, has just been announced.

Ashish is playing the role of a powerful cop in the film, being made under Vision Cinemas banner as their Production No. 3. The movie is being produced by businessman-turned-producer Nagam Tirupathi Reddy, and co-produced by Tirumala Reddy.

Bal Reddy is the cinematographer for this action entertainer which will go on floors in April second week. Ashish will be donning three different roles in the movie, which boasts of a stellar cast, while his look as a police officer has just been released.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Tirupathi Reddy said, “The story narrated by our director was very good. And we felt that only Ashish Gandhi will suit the role of the hero. We are happy with the decision of casting him, as the photo shoot proved that he suited all the three characters very well. This movie is going to leave the audiences with a good experience. We will commence shooting in April second week and all other details will be announced soon.”

